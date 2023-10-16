WATCH: Hema Malini looks like a dream at 75th birthday bash; Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Esha Deol arrive

Actress, director, producer, politician, and mother, Hema Malini wears multiple hats. However, she has been successful in acing all of those roles like a boss. The veteran actress who has acted in more than 100 movies celebrates her birthday today. As she turned 75 today, a celebratory bash was hosted in honor of Hema Malini actress which was attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood film industry including Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Sonu Nigam, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Padmini Kolhapure, among many others.

Birthday girl, Hema Malini arrives at her birthday party

Hema Malini headlined Mahesh Kaul’s movie Sapno Ka Saudagar, back in 1968 with legendary actor Raj Kapoor. After she acted in the 1977 film Dream Girl with Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra, and Prem Chopra, she was called the ‘Dream Girl’. As the senior actor celebrates her 75th birthday, a star-studded party was organized in Mumbai. In a video, the actress was seen arriving at the event venue, dressed like a vision wearing a lace saree. The grace, the persona, and the charm that her fans love can still be seen in her. Accessorizing her saree, the Baghban actress wore a diamond neckpiece with matching earrings, a couple of finger rings, and a blingy bracelet. Keeping her makeup fresh and glowy, she left her hair open.

Take a look:

Salman Khan spotted at Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebration in Mumbai

The starry event saw Salman Khan walk the red carpet of the venue. Bringing his swag along, the Tiger 3 actor decided to wear an all-black attire for the occasion. He paired a crisp shirt with a pair of distressed denims, a jacket, boots, and a belt, all in black.

Take a look:

Jackie Shroff sings Kisi Shayar Ki Ghazal song at Hema Malini’s birthday

Veteran Indian actor Jackie Shroff was also spotted arriving at Hema Malini’s birthday. No point in guessing what he brought along with him to the event. Obviously, he brought a little plant. However, his hands were also full of other things, which probably were gifts for the actress. As he posed for the paparazzi, he also sang the song Kisi Shayar Ki Ghazal Dream Girl from Hema Malini’s movie.

Take a look:

Esha Deol arrives for her mom’s birthday bash

Next up was Hema Malini’s daughter, actress Esha Deol who looked drop-dead gorgeous in her golden avatar from head to toe. The Dhoom actress wore a sparkling gold off-shoulder dress and accessorized it with an eye-catching golden handbag. Esha also wore chunky high heels, also in gold. To finish off her look, she kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Jaya Bachchan and Padmini Kolhapure pose together at Hema Malini's birthday party

In a picture from the event, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Jaya Bachchan was seen happily posing with veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. Both of them went traditional for the event and wore a salwar suit.

Take a look:

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Dream Girl!

ALSO READ: Hema Malini reveals 'biggest gift' she got from husband Dharmendra on her 75th birthday