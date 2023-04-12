WATCH: Hema Malini shares her experience after she travels by Mumbai Metro and auto; Obliges fans with selfies

Veteran actress Hema Malini, who is quite active on social media, has shared pictures and videos of herself while travelling in Mumbai Metro and an auto. On Tuesday, she decided to ditch her car and travel by public transport to reach home quickly. Hema took to Instagram and shared the videos and pictures with her fans. She also shared her experience of travelling by metro and auto.

Hema Malini travels by Mumbai Metro

In the videos and pictures, the legendary actress is seen posing with her fans and enjoying the travel. She also shared that the security couldn't believe their eyes after she reached her home in an auto. The Dream Girl of Bollywood wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr."

She added, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public." Have a look:

She also posted a video while travelling in an auto and wrote, "This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoyed myself thoroughly!"

Soon after she shared the videos, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "This is amazing to see @dreamgirlhemamalini ma'am is so down to earth. you truly legend ma'am." Another fan wrote, "You are truly very humble and friendly Ma'am! Your this attitude makes you more beautiful!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From first meeting, falling in love to their secret wedding: Dharmendra & Hema Malini's evergreen love story