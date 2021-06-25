WATCH: Here’s how Anupam Kher reacted when a Himachal Pradesh resident failed to recognize him

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share an amusing incident when he was out for his morning run in Himachal Pradesh. Take a look.

Actor Anupam Kher has garnered love and support from audiences across the world for his stellar on-screen performances. In his 3-decades-long career, he has gained recognition in not just Bollywood but Hollywood as well. Playing diverse roles, the versatile actor has starred in 518 films. Needless to say, he has impressed everyone with his acting skills and carved a space in everyone’s hearts. Now, the actor took to his social media handle to share an amusing incident that helped him keep his ‘feet on ground’.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his morning run in Himachal Pradesh. In the video, he is seen showing everyone the number of steps he has taken while he was out on the run. As the video progresses, we see the actor meeting a local resident, Gyan Chand Thakur. During their interaction, the actor asked the man if he knew him. To this, he politely replied 'no' and smiled. Even after the star took off his mouth mask, the man was unable to recognize him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Reality Check I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand Ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on the ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."

Last month, Anupam Kher completed 37 years in the acting industry and took to his social media handle to share the amazing milestone. The actor shared the opening credit of his debut film Saaransh and expressed how grateful he felt that he got an opportunity to be a part of the industry.

