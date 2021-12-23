WATCH: Here's how Mira Rajput did her 'last minute' Christmas tree decoration with kids Misha & Zain

With Christmas around the corner, the whole nation is buzzing with holiday spirits. Remember the good old days when we’d make our parents get cute Christmas trees and decorate them together? Well, it seems like Mira Rajput is having similar Christmas shenanigans. Though her toddlers, Misha and Zain, faced a tiny hiccup while decorating their home in the Christmas vibe, they were quick to think on their feet and wonderfully managed the situation. Check out their last-minute Christmas tree decor, it is absolutely adorable!

Mira Rajput posted a video of her and her kids, Misha and Zain, adorning their Christmas tree. She disclosed in an Instagram post that the tree they had been utilizing for the past four years had been lost. “The one where the Christmas Tree got lost,” Mira wrote in an Instagram post, adding a little FRIENDS reference there. Later she went on to explain the entire situation. “Yes.. We lost the Christmas tree. I’ve used the same beautiful 6ft tall, deeply coniferous green tree for the last 4 years and added a couple of new ornaments each year. Every year it comes out from a box labelled ‘Christmas’ and goes back in promptly on the 26th of December (as much as I love seasonal decoration, I’m a creature of habit with OCD so I like things to be cleared out pronto),” she elaborated.

Check Mira's post on Instagram:



She always arranges a Christmas party for her babies, and the best part about it is decorating their Christmas tree. “But as luck would have it we searched the ENTIRE house and could NOT find the box with the tree, the skirt and the stockings. Just the box of decorations,” she said, adding that the kids had to decorate diyas at the bash instead. “I was super bummed despite acting cool in front of the kids,” she said.

Mira's husband, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jersey, which also has Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

