WATCH: Here's how Salman Khan did not skip cardio sessions while performing 'Maamu' duties

Salman Khan, the biggest crowd puller of Bollywood is best known for his family entertainer films that light up every festival season of Hindi film audiences. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood possesses a great interest in catering mainly to the family audiences, and this emotion evidently stems from his deep love for his family. When it comes to his personal front, Salman Khan is a complete family man, who shares a close relationship with his parents and siblings.

Salman Khan wins internet as he performs 'Maamu' duties

Not just his parents and siblings, Salman Khan also shares a deep attachment with all his nephews and nieces. The superstar, who is a doting Maamu (Uncle) to the children of his sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, is often spotted in their company. On Friday, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video with Ahil and Ayat, the children of his little sister, Arpita and actor Aayush Sharma.

"Bache mujhe maamu bana rahe hain unko yeh nahin pata ki maamu cardio kar raha hai (Kids are making me perform Uncle duties, but they have no idea that he is doing his Cardio)," wrote Salman Khan, who is seen running with a trolley, as Ahil and Ayat enjoy their ride.

Watch Salman Khan's Instagram video, below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Did Salman Khan's security push Vicky Kaushal out of the way?