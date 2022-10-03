WATCH: Here's what happened when Vicky Kaushal's specially-abled fan met him

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Be it his unique style or his brilliant acting skills, everything has won the hearts of his fans. Well, it is always a dream-come-true moment for any fan to meet their favourite star. And today something similar happened with Vicky's fan who got the opportunity to meet him. The fan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his meeting which was later shared by the Sardar Udham star.

In the video which was shared by his fan, we can see the fan sitting on a couch in a room as Vicky Kaushal walked into the room to leave him surprised. The fan, who was specially abled looked happy to meet the actor who was dressed in a green hoodie and blue ripped denim. The video begins with Vicky walking toward his fan and shaking hands with him. He then sits down on his knees and makes him wear glasses. Vicky can also be seen signing an autograph for his fan. The fan shared this video and wrote, “@vickykaushal09 he is the sweetest, the humblest and the most kind person. I am soo glad I got a chance to meet him.”