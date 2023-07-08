WATCH: How Akshay Kumar likes to spend his beautiful moments on a family vacation

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently shared a glimpse of his holiday on Instagram, featuring his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara. In the post, Akshay expressed his gratitude for these precious moments and showcased his photography skills.

In the video, you can see all 3 of them sailing away into the sunset as Akshay Kumar photographs them.

He captioned his post: “Nothing better than these precious moments to try my photography skills :) Thank You God for this sunshine in my life. I feel blessed!”

Check the post here-

The post received a positive response from fans, who praised the adorable family.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle’s relationship

In addition to their holiday moments, Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary this year. Akshay shared a heartfelt message for his wife on social media, expressing his appreciation for their journey together. Twinkle Khanna, renowned for her successful career as a best-selling author and columnist, continues to excel in her professional endeavors. She also operates a content creation company, showcasing her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Upcoming Works

The actor has an exciting lineup of films, including OMG 2 and Housefull 5, which he confirmed in a previous Instagram post. He will be seen in OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. With his versatility and box office success, Akshay remains one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

