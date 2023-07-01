Watch how Akshay Kumar proves he is a protective father as he leaves for vacay with Twinkle Khanna and Nitara

Akshay Kumar made it to the headlines yesterday after he announced that the Houseful franchise is renewed for the 5th installment. Taking to his Instagram handle, Khiladi Kumar broke the news to his fans that Houseful 5 will be arriving on Diwali 2024. Well, right after this news the actor has jetted off to an undisclosed location to spend some quality time with his family. He was snapped at the Mumbai airport with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara last night. But what caught our attention was the way he proved to be a protective father.

Akshay Kumar jets off for a vacation with Twinkle Khanna and Nitara

In the video which is posted by the popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram, we can see Akshay Kumar looking dapper as he gets down from his car in an all-black casual attire. He is wearing a sleeveless buttoned v-neck jacket that he paired with black baggy pants. He is accompanied by his beautiful wife Twinkle Khanna who looked lovely wearing a purple colored blazer over same-colored pants and a white shirt. Their daughter Nitara was also along with them. Akshay made sure to hold his daughter's hand from the time she got down of the car till the time they posed for the paps and went inside the airport. Isn’t this sweet?

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar is on a roll when it comes to signing films. He has a lot of exciting films in his kitty. He is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. It will hit theatres on October 5, 2023. He also has OMG 2 where he will be sharing screen space with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will also have Akshay’s presence as Sooryavanshi.

