WATCH: How Anil Kapoor reacted to Zurich man vibing to his song My Name is Lakhan

Anil Kapoor has been entertaining the masses for over four decades now. In his long, illustrious acting career, the actor has charmed us with different characters and thus, enjoys a huge fan base spanning from East to West. The Night Manager star who often treats his fans and followers with nostalgic posts about his family, friends and films, dropped an intriguing video from foreign land which will make you admire him even more!

Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming video of a fan from Munich

On Friday, Kapoor gave a fine example of his global outreach as an actor, when he shared a video of a man in Munich, Germany, listening to his superhit song, My Name Is Lakhan. The song was a part of his 1989 blockbuster film, Ram Lakhan.

Taking to Twitter, the Ram Lakhan star posted a video of a man, who can be seen sitting on a pavement and listening to his song My Name Is Lakhan on a speaker. Few seconds later, we hear Anil Kapoor’s voice in the background, who asks him, “Where did you get this song from? Do you like this song? Where are you from?”

While sharing the delightful video on Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Ek raah se guzarte hue mera guzara hua kal mil gaya...This iconic song still resonates in different parts of the world. In Munich with a gentleman from Transylvania.” In his tweet, the actor also tagged his Ram Lakhan co-star and director, Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai.

Anil’s video is grabbing many eye-balls on Twitter and making Indians feel proud for all the right reasons. Reacting to Kapoor’s lovely video, a fan wrote, “Awesome..the whole world loves you Anil Sir..stay blessed.” “Iconic song.. I was less than 10 years old when this song released.. still wants to make me dance,” another Twitter user commented with a smiley emoji.

“Love this song & film Sir. Sometimes listening to certain songs gets your mind off your problems for those few minutes. Or even watching a movie or comedy show. Thank you Sir,” another fan commented with folded hands emoji. “India has reached worldwide through Bollywood. Ups and downs are part of cycle. I wish the reach continues,” wrote another proud fan.

Anil Kapoor’s work front

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Besides Fighter, Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

