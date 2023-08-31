WATCH: How crowd cheers after Shah Rukh Khan praises Vijay Thalapathy’s dancing skills at Jawan audio launch

Visuals from Jawan’s grand audio launch that happened on August 30 in Chennai took social media by storm. Everyone was keeping a close eye on the event, dreading to miss any update from the star-studded event that saw Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, director Atlee and others in attendance.

The moment the star of the night, SRK came on the stage, the audience went gaga. King Khan also took the opportunity to praise his hard-working co-stars and also grooved to some trending songs.

SRK praises Vijay Thalapathy

When the Pathaan actor addressed the audience and tickled their funny bones, they requested him to perform one of the songs from the movie Jawan. Even though SRK didn’t disappoint his fans, he definitely teased them with his wit and humor.

King Khan went on the praise South actor Vijay Thalapathy and said that he can’t dance like him. The moment he took Vijay’s name standing at his home ground, people gave him the loudest cheer. Vijay will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film along with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

SRK further made the audience laugh by adding that he can’t even dance like Jawan’s director Atlee. He was seen saying, “I cannot dance like Vijay Thalapathy. I can’t even dance like Atlee. So, please don’t..’

SRK jets to Dubai for Jawan trailer launch

After giving back-to-back surprises to his fans, SRK is on his way to Dubai where the team will officially launch the trailer of the upcoming action thriller Jawan on Thursday. Following the launch, there will also be a screening of the trailer at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

SRK’s work front

Evidently, the King Khan of Bollywood has a hectic schedule until the release of his film. But while he’s promoting Jawan, he’s also filming for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (for a cameo appearance). His comedy-drama film Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, is expected to be released at the end of 2023. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Kanika Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Abhijat Joshi.

ALSO READ: 'Thalapathy Vijay is the reason why Jawan happened': Atlee reveals about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer