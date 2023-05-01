WATCH: How Devi's parents Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo keeps dishing out couple goals and taking over social media with their mushy PDA. Recently on April 28, the love birds celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Karan and Bipasha fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone and sealed the deal on April 28, 2016. On Sunday night, the couple shared a sweet video on social media as they offered a glimpse of their wedding celebration.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary

Karan and Bipasha, who welcomed their first baby girl Devi in November 2022, shared a joint post on Instagram. In the video, the coolest parents in town are seen cutting a mouthwatering mango cake. The duo is seen twinning in black outfits. They can also be seen feeding cake to each other. Their post read, "7 beautiful years together as husband and wife. Happy Anniversary my love." Have a look:

Soon after they shared the video, their friends and fans were seen showering love on them. Shamita Shetty and Neelam Kothari wished them on their anniversary. A fan wrote, "Oye hoye." Others were seen calling them the 'sweetest couple'.

To celebrate their anniversary, Karan and Bipasha decided to enjoy a staycation in the city with their daughter. On April 28, Bipasha shared a video from her and Karan’s court marriage to wish him on their special day. Along with it, she wrote, "This happened 7 years back The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial Love you forever and ever #monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife."

Work front

Karan is all set to be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He was recently seen jetting off to Assam to shoot for his part. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu dances with daughter Devi in this adorable VIDEO; Calls it her ‘most favourite thing to do’