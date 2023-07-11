WATCH: How Alia Bhatt got back into shape post delivering Raha to shoot for Tum Kya Mile song with Ranveer?

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh captivated fans with Tum Kya Mile, the romantic number from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The makers launched it as the first song from the movie a few weeks back. The song features Ranveer and Alia amid the beautiful backdrops of scenic Kashmir. Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is the most awaited film of 2023. Alia Bhatt uploaded her vlog wherein she spoke about her experience of shooting the now iconic number.

Alia Bhatt's transformation post pregnancy

Alia Bhatt's transformation post delivering Raha, and how quickly she got back to work has been the talk of the town for some time now. In the song Tum Kya Mile Alia is seen flaunting her petite but svelte post-pregnancy frame alongside co-star Ranveer Singh. The actress's dedication to fitness and her ability to regain form so quickly has left fans in much admiration. Interestingly, Alia also revealed that she shot for the song just four weeks after her delivery. In her first vlog, the actress shared, "I was able to start working out only six weeks after post-partum and we started off very slow. We had a large goal to reach and we had to do it safely." Safe to say, Alia's journey to regain her fitness and get back in shape after delivering her baby has been impressive. Through a combination of a disciplined workout routine and a well-balanced diet plan, Alia achieved her desired fitness goals. The new mom also shared her experience of shooting in the snowclad mountains of Kashmir. The video also consists of several BTS clips from the shoots.

Watch Alia Bhatt's video here:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the key roles. Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and many other leading actors of Hind and Bengali cinema, and Indian television also appear in supporting roles. Pritam has composed the songs and original scores for the project. The romantic drama is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film is slated for theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

