WATCH: How did Alia Bhatt react after paparazzi addressed her as 'Sita'?

On Wednesday night, actress Alia Bhatt was seen jetting off to Sao Paulo to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The paparazzi spotted the actress at the Mumbai airport. She seemed to be in a good mood. However, after Alia got down from her car, the paparazzi were heard calling her 'Sita'. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Alia and Ranbir have come on board for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Alia even met Nitesh recently and it added extra fuel to the rumors.

Alia Bhatt reacts after paparazzi call her 'Sita'

In the viral video, Alia is seen sporting a cute sweater featuring hearts paired with denim jeans and white sneakers. As soon as she got down from her car, the photographers started calling her 'Sita ma'am'. The new mommy was confused and later when she realized, she hid her face in embarrassment. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, her fans were seen reacting to it. They expressed happiness and excitement about the same. A fan wrote, "She also deserves the role of sita." Another fan wrote, "My all time favourite, Alia Bhatt."

Meanwhile, there's a lot of buzz around Nitesh's Ramayana. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film might star Yash as Raavan. The report suggests that the makers are in talks with him. A source earlier told Pinkvilla that Ranbir and Alia's look tests as Ram and Sita are going on in full swing and it will be soon clarified if Yash will essay the role of Raavan. The film will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the director. It is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Work front

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

