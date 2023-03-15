WATCH: How did the real Mrs. Chatterjee react after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?

Rani Mukerji, who is one of the most loved actresses, is gearing up for the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Based on a true story, Rani will be seen playing the role of Sagarika Bhattacharya who fought against the Norwegian foster care system to get back the custody of her kids. The makers have already shown the film to the media and they all praise Rani's heart-wrenching performance. Recently, Sagarika Bhattacharya also watched the film and she couldn't hold back her tears after watching her own story.

Sagarika Bhattacharya watches Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

The video was shared by the official handle of Zee Studios. In the video, the real Mrs Chatterjee is seen watching the film and getting all emotional. She relieved her heartbreaking journey as a mother yet again. She was mighty impressed by Rani's flawless performance. She even thanked the actress for portraying her character with such perfection. Along with the video, the makers wrote, "When the real Mrs. Chatterjee watched her story on screen, she couldn’t help but get emotional!" Have a look:

Earlier, Rani revealed that her husband and YRF head honcho, Aditya Chopra too watched the film and he was moved by her performance. While interacting with Karan Johar recently, Rani said, "He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film. Last he was so moved is when Yash uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him. He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I am his child. He said well done and I said, thank you. It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film."

Meanwhile, the Ashima Chibber directorial also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya in important roles. The film is slated to release on March 17.

