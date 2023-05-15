WATCH: How did Vicky Kaushal react when asked ‘Katrina Kaif se achhi koi mil gayi toh?'

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be sharing screen space for the first time, in their upcoming film, Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The fresh pairing has left fans super-excited for the movie! The trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released today, and both Vicky and Sara made heads turn as they arrived for the trailer launch event. During the event, Vicky Kaushal talked about his marriage with Katrina Kaif. Besides that, he had an epic reaction when asked ‘Katrina se achhi koi mil gayi toh?’ The actor was shocked at the question initially, post which he gave an epic response.

Vicky Kaushal’s reaction when asked ‘Katrina Kaif se achhi koi mil gayi toh?'

A video that is going viral on social media shows Vicky Kaushal being asked at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Katrina Kaif se agar koi achhi heroine milti hai to?” Vicky Kaushal had a facepalm moment, and had an expression of disbelief at first. After that, he took the mic and hilariously said, "Kya bola aapne? Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai. Aise aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Bachcha hu, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab du iska main? Itna khatarnaak sawaal puchha hai.” Vicky then added, “Sir, janmo janmo tak,” and everyone clapped at his heart-winning response. Check out the video below!

In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer, we see Vicky and Sara’s characters heading for a divorce. At the trailer launch, Vicky was asked about his female co-stars in films wanting to leave him. Vicky had an interesting reply, and he said, “My real life wedding is sorted with Katrina.So I always have conflict in relationships in my reel life.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

