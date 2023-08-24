WATCH: How Hrithik Roshan paused all work to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing with team Fighter

The successful soft launch of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon brought the entire nation together. Every Indian was glued to their screens, patiently waiting and watching the lander touchdown on the Moon’s surface. Several Indian celebs also witnessed this historical moment. Indian film actor Hrithik Roshan wasn’t behind. In fact, he left everything that he was doing and tuned into the official YouTube channel of ISRO to watch the live telecast of the event with the team members of his upcoming film Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, and others watch the launch of Chandrayaan-3 together

Singer, songwriter, composer, and an eminent part of team Fighter, Vishal Dadlani recently shared a video showing how his teammates including filmmaker Siddharth Anand, music composer Abhijit Nalani, and Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan rooted for the landing of Chandrayaan-3.

In the video he shared on Instagram, all of them are seen sitting in front of a laptop screen, watching the lander go close to the Moon, live. As soon as it touches the Moon’s surface, all of them rejoice, celebrating the historic moment. Hrithik is also seen clapping proudly while watching this amazing feat.

Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, “#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand & @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind!”

Take a look at the video here:

Priyanka Chopra lauds ISRO scientists

A while back, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram story to congratulate the scientists at ISRO for giving their heart and soul to this ambitious project.

“India on the Moon. #proud. Congratulations to the brilliant minds @ISRO for making the @Chandryaa-3 such a success!” she wrote on her IG story.

Hrithik’s work front

The Krrish actor is currently filming his upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release theatrically on January 25, 2024, after being postponed multiple times. Looking forward to what this trio will serve by the next Republic Day of India.

