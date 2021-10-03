Watch how Kangana Ranaut’s ‘herogiri’ turned into ‘fangiri’ on the sets of Tejas; PICS

Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Thalaivii. From critics to her fans everyone is praising her performance and is in awe of the perfection with which she has brought Jayalalithaa’s character to life on the silver screen. Well, the actress is back to work and is shooting for her upcoming movie Tejas in which she played an Indian Air Force officer. Kangana keeps posting pictures from the sets and the recent picture she posted will see her as a fangirl posing with the real-life Indian Air Force officers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of her posing with the real India Air Force officers. The actress too was dressed as an officer and posed for pictures with the officers. In the first picture, we can see one of the officers clicking a selfie with Kangana and one other officer. All three of them can be seen dressed in their uniform. In the second picture, we can see posing with a bunch of officers as they were all smiles for the picture. Sharing these pictures, Kangana wrote, “My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas ….They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind.”

Take a look:

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut had made it to the headlines when she took to her Instagram stories to post a long note about the divorce culture after Naga Chaitanya announced his divorce with Samantha Akkineni. She wrote, “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before”.

