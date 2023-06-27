WATCH: How Karan Deol channeled his inner Salman Khan for wife Drisha Acharya at their wedding reception

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya on June 18. The wedding festivities were held in Mumbai and it was quite a grand affair. Post tying the knot in a traditional way, Karan and Drisha, the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy, enjoyed a star-studded reception. From Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others were seen attending the party in style. Now, a new video of newlywed couple Karan and Drisha surfaced on the Internet and it is all things adorable!

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's proposal video goes viral

Several videos and pictures from Dharmendra's grandson Karan and Drisha's reception were shared on social media and netizens were all heart. They were excited to watch the Deol boys setting the stage on fire with their cool moves. Now, in a new video, Karan is proposing to Drisha while having a gala time at their reception. Drisha is seen sitting next to her father-in-law Sunny Deol and that's when Karan goes down on his knees and sings Salman's song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The couple then starts dancing to the peppy number. The guests in the background are heard cheering out loud for the love birds. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Karan shared wedding pictures on social media and officially announced his union with Drisha. Along with the dreamy pictures, he penned a beautiful note thanking fans for showering love on them. His post read, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" Karan later even shared happy family pictures featuring his parents, Pooja and Sunny Deol and grandparents, Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra. Fans were elated to see them coming together for the special occasion.

On the work front, Karan will be next seen in Apne 2 with Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dharmendra, Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol congratulates Karan Deol on his wedding with Drisha Acharya