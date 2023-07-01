WATCH: How Karan Johar’s ‘bachpan ka sapna’ came true thanks to Alia-Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. While the first song from the film Tum Kya Mile was released by the makers three days ago, Karan Johar has revealed that the trailer of the film will drop in a few days. While there’s a lot of anticipation for the trailer, KJo is keeping fans hooked with some interesting reels and posts in the meanwhile. On Saturday, Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the song Tum Kya Mile that showed him posing amidst the snow-clad mountains. He wrote that it was his dream since childhood to pose in the mountains, and it has now come true, thanks to this film.

Karan Johar poses amidst the mountains in BTS video from Tum Kya Mile shoot

In the video shared on Instagram, Karan Johar is seen dressed up in a silver puffer jacket, black gloves, quirky glasses, and a black woolen beanie, as he stands amidst the snow-clad mountains. The video was taken while they were shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile. In the video, Karan is seen looking around at the beautiful landscape, and then flashing a thumbs-up at the camera. In his caption, he wrote, “My bachpan ka sapna of posing in the mountains has come true thanks to #tumkyamile PS : Forgive the over acting ! Camera person : A shocked @shaunagautam.”

Sanjay Kapoor commented on the post, and wrote, “This is your most subtle performance @karanjohar,” along with laughing emojis, while celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “It’s a looooookkkkkk.” Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Karan Johar shared Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s first look test of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a peach saree with a red sleeveless blouse. She had a black bindi on her forehead, and huge golden hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Ranveer was dressed in a printed red shirt, and had his arm wrapped around Alia.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in July 28, 2023.

