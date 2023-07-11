WATCH: How Kareena Kapoor reacted to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni playing Hai Apna Dil To Awara on piano in Italy

During their family's trip to Italy to celebrate Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday, a heartwarming moment unfolded when her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, played the piano and performed the song Hai Apna Dil To Awara. The touching rendition filled Neetu Kapoor with nostalgia. Riddhima, accompanied by her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, attended the event, while Neetu's son and renowned actor, Ranbir Kapoor, also graced the occasion before returning to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the rest of the family continued to enjoy their vacation in Italy.

Neetu Kapoor drops a lovely video of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Neetu promptly took to Instagram to convey her emotions, sharing a delightful video clip showcasing Riddhima's piano performance. Riddhima, adorned in an elegant black outfit, sat gracefully next to the piano, sporting a radiant smile. The camera captured the scene, gradually revealing Bharat and Samara seated nearby, thoroughly enjoying the musical interlude.

Neetu Kapoor shared a poignant photo on Instagram, accompanied by the caption "Nostalgia in Firenze" and a red heart emoji, referring to their time in Florence, Italy. Riddhima's cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, expressed admiration, reinforcing the strong bond within the family. She commented, “The family gene how good are you beauty” followed by red heart and heart eyes emojis. Riddhima, Manish Malhotra, and Sophie Choudry responded with affectionate emoticons as well.

The caption and comments underscore the tight-knit and loving connection within the Kapoor family, highlighting the joy and warmth experienced during family reunions and the cherished memories created during the birthday celebration trip. The post beautifully captures the love and happiness shared among the Kapoors and their supporters. A fan described her as "beautiful and talented, gifts of the Kapoor legacy."

The song Hai Apna Dil To Awara from the film Solva Saal (1958), sung by Hemant Kumar and featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, holds a special place.

Riddhima Kapoor also shared the footage of the piano performance on her Instagram account, captioning it with, "Finding solace in the timeless melodies of the piano" and adding the hashtag #playingpianobyear.

Neetu Kapoor’s work front

Neetu Kapoor made a recent appearance in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Her upcoming project is Letters To Mr Khanna, in which she will star alongside Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srina. However, the official release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film is an action thriller titled Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. Fans can anticipate the film's release on December 1st of this year.

