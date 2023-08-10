WATCH: How Kartik Aaryan reacted after a female fan proposed to him; Fans can’t stop laughing

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was a huge success at the box office. The audience couldn’t stop applauding the performances of the film's entire cast. The film was released on June 29, and has been in talks since. Recently, Kartik Aaryan attended the special screening of his film, Satyaprem Ki Katha at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. A candid moment with a fan at the event is now grabbing attention on social media.

Kartik Aaryan gets proposed by a fan in Melbourne

Kartik Aaryan, who recently attended the special screening of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Melbourne, encountered an absolutely adorable fan, who proposed him, during the fun question and answer session. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared the video of the moment where the girl can be seen asking him if he will marry her.

The fan tells Kartik, “I know I will never get a chance to ask this question ever again... Will you marry me?” Reacting to the same, the Luka Chuppi actor blushingly answered. He said, “Ek yahan pe prem katha puch rae hai, ek aapne shaadi ka proposal dia, yahan ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera (Someone is asking me about love story, someone is proposing me, whats happening here? It feels like I’m in the middle of my swayamvar).” The actor hugged the fan saying, “You can get a hug.”

Sharing the video, in the caption of the post, Kartik wrote, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu. (And here I became absolutely speechless. Let me ask my mom and get back to you).” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Fans had a field day after Kartik dropped the proposal video on his Instagram. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor’s comments section was instantly filled with hilarious reactions of his fans.

One Instagram user wrote, “Just a normal day in Kartik's life” along with a laughing emoji. Another user wrote, “We are already in line Kartik” and added a smiley emoji. The fan who proposed to the actor also commented on his post and wrote, “I love you Kartik. This was the best moment of my life” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Several other fans spammed the actor’s comment section with red heart emojis and laughing emojis. While some couldn’t stop laughing, others were filled with awe of the moment.

Kartik Aaryan’s professional front

In his next, Kartik has Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion which will be released in 2024. The actor is currently filming for the project too. He also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.

