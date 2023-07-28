WATCH: How Parineeti Chopra reacted after paparazzi asked 'jijaji se milne jaa rahe ho' at Mumbai airport

Parineeti Chopra has been garnering a lot of attention ever since she made her relationship official with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. After keeping her relationship underwraps for a few months, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in presence of their loved ones in New Delhi, this year in May. While her fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Pari Ki Shaadi’, we got our hands on the soon-to-bride-to-be, Chopra’s super cute video where she is blushing after being teased by the paparazzi in the name of her politician-fiance.

Parineeti Chopra reacts as paps call Raghav Chadha ‘Jijaji’

On Friday, the actress was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. She was seen donning an all-black comfy outfit. To complete her airport look, the actor sported white sneakers and a pair of cool black shades which went pretty well with her all-black ensemble.

While Parineeti impressed netizens with her airport look, her reaction to paps’ mischiveous comments is simply priceless and is probably the best part of the video.

The now viral video of Pari shows the Kesari star arriving at the airport. She smiles and obliges paparazzi with a few photos as they greet her on her arrival. However, when one of the shutterbugs asked her, “Kahan jaa rahe ho (Where are you going),” another pap quickly quipped, “Jijaji se milne jaa rahe ho (Heading to meet our brother-in-law).” The actress instantly blushed and said, “Oh my god”.

Another photographer asked the actress about her wedding date, “Date kabhi hai shaadi ka? (When is the wedding happening?)” In her response, Chopra said, “Kuch bhi puchte ho (You guys ask anything),” and walked away with a smile.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

As per media reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are planning to walk the aisle between September and November this year. The couple will most-probably have a royal wedding in Rajasthan. Reportedly, Pari and Raghav are exploring different cities in Rajasthan to finalize their wedding venue.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra was last seen in Uunchai. The actress has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila next, where she will share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh.

