WATCH how Priyanka Chopra gets uncomfortable with fan trying to click selfie at the Delhi airport

All eyes are on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as these two are all set to get engaged today, May 13. The engagement ceremony will take place in Delhi today and the lovebirds are already in town for a couple of days. Well, even global star Priyanka Chopra landed in the capital city for her sweet sister’s engagement this morning. As expected, the Citadel star made heads turn at the Delhi airport with her classy airport look. But we got our hands on a video from inside the airport where Priyanka can be seen getting a bit uncomfortable with a fan trying to click a picture with her.

Priyanka Chopra’s video from inside Delhi airport goes viral

We have got our hands on a video straight from inside the Delhi airport. In the video, we can see Priyanka Chopra walking towards the exit of the airport. She has her staff members and airport security person escorting her. While walking a couple of fans approached her for a selfie. One of the fans tried to push the security member to reach the actress for a picture. PeeCee instantly stopped while one of her team members stopped the fan by asking him to not push. The actress then obliged the fan with a picture but the discomfort was clearly visible on her face. Meanwhile, another fan came straight towards her which made her step back a little. Despite all this, the actress had a straight face and made sure to click selfies with her fans.

Check it out:

Talking about her airport look, Priyanka Chopra chose to go all comfy. The actress wore a brown coloured oversized hoodie and paired it with the same coloured tracks. She left her hair open, wore a black coloured cap and sunglasses and completed her look with black coloured footwear. The Citadel star also held a big black coloured tote bag. Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a smile and a namaste gesture. Well, the actress has arrived alone without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

