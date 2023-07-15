WATCH: How Priyanka Chopra made stuntwoman’s day by inviting her to Beyonce concert after she got duped

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared several photos on Instagram from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. She attended Boyonce’s concert in London, along with her mother Madhu Chopra and friend Tamanna Dutt, who were also seen in the pictures. Priyanka also posted a picture with her friend and stuntwoman Anisha Tee Gibbs from the concert, and in her caption, she wrote she is glad that Anisha could finally enjoy the concert. Now, Anisha has shared a lengthy post on Instagram, in which she gave a shoutout to Priyanka for her kind gesture. Anisha wrote that she got duped and purchased ‘fake ticket’ to the concert, however, Priyanka got her a ticket and invited her to go see the concert with them.

Anisha Tee Gibbs shares how Priyanka Chopra invited her to attend Beyonce’s concert with her

In her post, Anisha shared a series of pictures and videos of herself from the Beyoncé concert in London. One of the pictures also features Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, a video shows Anisha and Priyanka grooving to Beyonce’s song. In her caption, Anisha mentioned how she got duped. “Did I mention I went to go see @beyonce in London!? Well I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyoncé and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!! SMH!!!”

She then wrote that she told this to Priyanka Chopra, who then got her a ticket to the concert, and she got to hang out in the VIP box. “I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say THANK YOU SO MUCH AGAIN! Hanging out in #jayz VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breath taking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing! @amarimonster @konkrete_” she wrote. Check out her post below.

Netizens were also in awe of Priyanka’s gesture, and while one Instagram user commented, “That must have been an awesome experience seeing Beyoncé and with Pryanka. The 3 of you are the most beautiful talented sexy women on the planet . Thank you for sharing this experience. Much love to the 3 of you!” another one wrote, “Priyanka is such a sweetheart.”

