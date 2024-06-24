WATCH: How Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s 4-tier wedding cake ft their initials and floral decor was made? fans are mesmerised

Almost all of Bollywood had a blast last night at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. The couple tied the knot in a civil marriage and soon headed for their star-studded reception hosted at Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious Mumbai restaurant.

After all the dancing and merrymaking, the couple cut their wedding cake which was an off-white 4-tier of deliciousness. But did you know that the cake was ordered on the day of their wedding? Read on for more details.

Here’s how Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding cake was made last-minute

After much anticipation, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23. The couple hosted their close friends and family members for their civil marriage and then headed to the reception venue to dance the night out.

Several inside videos from the star-studded gala went viral online. Among them was a clip of the couple cutting their pretty-looking cake. According to the Tier Nom Patisserie, who crafted their special cake, it was ordered only 8 hours before the big event.

Take a look:

In a video shared by the outlet, the owner revealed that on the morning of June 23, they received the order for that celebrity cake. Taking the ‘8-Hour Celebrity Wedding Cake Challenge’, they started to work on it with over 10 kilos of buttercream and chose deep pink, lilac, and white exotic flowers for the décor.

Finally, after hours of working tirelessly, the 4-tier, off-white cake with the couple’s initials was delivered at the venue of Sona and Zaheer’s reception. The newlyweds also had a happy dance before cutting the cake and enjoying it together.

Take a look at how people online reacted:

Sonakshi and Zaheer announce their wedding

Soon after signing their marriage papers, the couple took to social media to announce to the world about their happy union. They posted multiple inside images from the beautiful ceremony and revealed that on June 23, 2017, the couple decided to give love a change.

Hence, seven years later, they decided to tie the knot on the same date. They added, “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Take a look:

Pinkvilla wishes the newly married-couple a lifetime of happiness!

