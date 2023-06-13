WATCH how Suhana Khan followed dad Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps at the airport today

It is a big moment for the entire The Archies team. Yesterday, a new poster of the film was released which said that the film will soon be coming on the OTT giant Netflix. Well, today morning the entire team of the Zoya Akhtar directorial headed to Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their debut with this one. Apart from them, the film will also star Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina. The entire team posed for the paps as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport but what caught our attention was Suhana’s gesture for a fan.

Suhana Khan clicks picture with a fan at the airport

In the video, we can see the entire team of The Archies standing together wearing matching black jackets as they posed for the paps. Their jackets had the name of their film The Archies written on them. While they were posing a lady arrived with her kid right in front of Suhana Khan and requested her for a picture. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter instantly stood back and posed with her fan for a picture while the others moved aside. Indeed, the star kid is following in her father’s footsteps and is making sure to never disappoint her fans. Well, this video is also proof of the fact that the star kid already enjoys a fan following even before her debut film has released.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sau Paulo, and the live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17. Tudum features exclusive news, first looks, trailers, and never-seen-before footage of some major upcoming Netflix Original movies and series. A few days ago, Suhana shared that The Archies cast will be a part of the event, and wrote, “From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

