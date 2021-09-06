Watch how Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee ended her 22nd birthday by taking over Mumbai streets with mum & sis

Actress Sushmita Sen dotes on her daughters and recently when her elder one Renee Sen turned 22, she ensured that they celebrate together with family. Now, Rajeev Sen dropped a video that featured how Renee celebrated her 22nd birthday with family and it also showcased the epic end to her celebrations. Sushmita's brother Rajeev shared a Vlog of Renee's birthday celebration with Alisah, grandmother and him. From dining with family to sending out lovely wishes to pregnant Charu Asopa, Renee ensured her 22 ends on a high note.

In the video, we can initially see Rajeev taking fans inside his house with his mum and Charu. Post it, he chronicled how Renee was all decked up for her birthday celebrations with family. Clad in a pretty yellow dress, Renee got chatting with Rajeev and thanked everyone for the lovely wishes. She also shared her thoughts about getting close to her acting dream. For those unaware, Renee made her acting debut in a short film titled Suttabaazi. After the chat session, she made a sweet speech before cutting the cake and received a kiss from her mum. After the celebrations with family, Sushmita, Alisah and Renee got into their car and opened up the sunroof to feel the Mumbai weather to end the birthday bash on a high note.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on her daughter's birthday, Sushmita shared beautiful photos of Renee. In her wish, Sushmita showered love on her daughter and wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!!" Even Rohman Shawl penned a birthday wish on his Instagram story for Renee.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushmita, she was last seen in Aarya's season 1. It received a great response from fans and was renewed for a second season. The second season also will be out soon.

Also Read|Sushmita Sen celebrates winning a National Award with boyfriend Rohman Shawl daughters Renee & Alisah; WATCH