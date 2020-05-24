WATCH: Hrithik Roshan is all praises for a special art video made by his fan featuring his famous characters

Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude to one of his fans who made a beautiful art video of the actor featuring sketches of the superstar from his first film Koi... Mil Gaya to his latest film War.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, all film shootings have been stalled and Bollywood stars are under quarantine at home. While some are cooking and baking, others are working out at home, and as for he has been learning to play the piano, among other things. The actor is having a gala time with his family amid the lockdown at home. Hrithik, who made his debut in the year 2000 in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has a massive fan following. The actor gained name and fame from his very first film and fans go crazy to just see a glimpse of him.

Recently, Hrithik expressed his gratitude to one of his fans who made a beautiful art video of the actor. Starting from Hrithik's first film Koi... Mil Gaya to his latest film War, the video features sketches of all the major characters portrayed by the superstar. The video shows an outline sketch of the Jodha Akbar actor on a piece of paper which is bald and on a cellophane paper there were different sketches of the actor's characters that run over the outlined sketch as the video continues. Sharing this interesting video made by a fan, Hrithik wrote, "Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this."

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as we all know, Bollywood celebs are coming out to extend their solidarity towards the Coronavirus relief funds, and Hrithik Roshan, too, did the needful by contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty. Also, recently, when and Zoya Akhtar organised the I for India fundraiser virtual concert, Hrithik too participated and crooned to a song and played the piano to entertain the fans.

