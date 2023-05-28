WATCH: Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena is the best thing on the internet today

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen jetting off to Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning to attend an award show. Several celebs like Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and others were seen putting their best fashion foot forward as they graced the red carpet. Interestingly, a video of Hrithik and Vicky surfaced on social media on Saturday night and their fans can't stop gushing over it.

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's dance video goes viral

During the event, Hrithik was seen flaunting his cool moves as he danced to his iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. He set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. Vicky and Abhishek Bachchan, who hosted the show, were also seen joining Hrithik. Vicky nailed the hook steps as he copied Hrithik while Abhishek's antics on the side were all things hilarious. After the performance, Vicky bowed in front of Hrithik and the duo then hugged each other. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen going gaga over Hrithik and Vicky. One of the fans wrote, "He’s the sweetest, I need a movie with Vicky & Hrithik." Another fan wrote, "Vicky is actually so impressive as a dancer, he did the step so well." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Work front

Hrithik is currently busy shooting for his highly-awaited film, Fighter. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will mark Hrithik and Deepika's first collaboration. Apart from this, Hrithik has War 2 with Jr NTR in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vicky is currently busy promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. It will release in theatres on June 2. Apart from this, Vicky has Meghan Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra in the pipeline.

