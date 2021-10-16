WATCH: Hrithik Roshan begins filming ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake; Ranveer Singh & Tiger Shroff react

Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest superstars currently working in Hindi cinema. Hrithik’s last theatrical release was ‘War’ in 2019 where he starred alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik has currently started filming for the ‘Vikram Vedha’ Hindi remake. He took to Instagram and shared a video of walking towards the shoot with his team with original Vikram Vedha music going on in the background. Hrithik wrote a quirky caption, “Hero walking onto set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him. Wait for it”. Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and wrote, “Let’s go VEDHAAAA BHAAAI” along with a fire emoticon.

Ishaan Khatter also took to the comment section and wrote, “The music tho” while Tiger Shroff react, “hahaha Sushil bhai”. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Vikram in the film. In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Saif spoke about sharing screen space with Hrithik. He wrote, “Vikram Vedha is a fab movie and I am completely kicked about it but I am still waiting to get into that gear,” he informs. Saif has however done multiple script reading sessions with director duo Pushkar and Gayatri.

Take a look:

“We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker, and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,” Saif shares. The shooting of Vikram Vedha Hindi remake has been kicked off in UAE.

