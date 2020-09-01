WATCH: Hrithik Roshan bids adieu to Lord Ganesh with Sussanne Khan & family and recalls childhood memories

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share his thoughts about bidding adieu to Lord Ganesh after celebrations at home. The actor shared a video of Ganpati visarjan at home with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, sister Sunaina Roshan, parents and kids.

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with fervour in India. However, this year, the festival did get impacted due to COVID 19. But, despite that, many stars kept eco-friendly Ganpati at home and speaking of this, just shared a video of bidding adieu to Ganpati Bappa at home with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, kids and family. The actor has been extremely active on social media and on every festival does not forget to show good wishes to all his fans.

On Tuesday, Hrithik shared a video of praying to Lord Ganesha before bidding him adieu at home. In the video, we can see Hrithik, Sussanne, their kids Hrehaan, Hridhaan, sister Sunaina Roshan, parents Pinkie Roshan and Rakesh Roshan joining together in singing Lord Ganesha’s aarti before bidding him adieu this year. The actor is seen holding bappa and then immersing the idol in a tub full of water while his family indulged in praying to the Lord. With it, Hrithik also recalled his fond memories of the festival as a child.

He shared the video and wrote, “Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted , united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason . Atleast that’s what it always was about for me . More than religion , it was about love . Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all . Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do #GanpatiBappaMorya.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s video of Ganpati visarjan:

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending time at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic. Hrithik has even urged people to stay at home to stay safe and has done his bit to help those affected by the pandemic. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The superstar is yet to announce his next project.

