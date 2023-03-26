WATCH Hrithik Roshan enjoying a fun workout with mom Pinkie Roshan; Ladylove Saba Azad loves it

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, is one of the fittest actors in the industry. He never misses his workout despite his hectic shooting schedule. Recently, he was seen working out with his mom Pinkie Roshan who is also a fitness enthusiast. She took to social media and offered a glimpse of their fun workout together. The adorable mother-son bond has grabbed everyone's attention.

Hrithik Roshan and mom Pinkie Roshan hit the gym together

In the video, Hrithik is seen sporting a black t-shirt and grey joggers while his mom Pinkie has opted for an all-black outfit. They are seen enjoying their pre-workout session. While warming up for the hardcore session, Hrithik and his mom Pinkie are seen hi-fiving each other. Along with the video, Pinkie wrote a special note. Her post read, "MOTHER and SON…. We meet all the time, lunches,dinners,movies, holidays,sharing our thoughts with each other…. BUT the most special time is when we’re sharing time in gym together #mothersonbond #bestmotivation #gympassion." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, it instantly grabbed everyone's attention. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her debut soon, wrote, "Awwwww this is the cutest video ever." Hrithik's ladylove Saba Azad liked the video. Even fans were seen praising the mother-son duo. A fan wrote, "When u shook ur hand u just looked like Rohit ... So adorable." Another fan wrote, "Aww how sweet and beautiful is this Mother and Son relationship. stay blessed always."

Work front

Hrithik is currently busy shooting for Fighter. He recently wrapped up a schedule in Hyderabad. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, India's first aerial action film will release in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan has the perfect reaction to GF Saba Azad’s stunning pics in a saree; Find out