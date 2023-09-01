WATCH: Hrithik Roshan enjoys dinner date with Saba Azad and his sons Hrehaan-Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become a well-known couple in Bollywood, making their relationship public since attending Karan Johar's 50th birthday party last year. They have been seen together at various public events, and Saba has also bonded with Hrithik's children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, on several occasions. Recently, the couple was spotted on a dinner outing in the city along with Hrithik's sons.

Hrithik Roshan spotted on dinner date with Saba Azad and his sons

On Friday, September 1, Hrithik Roshan was clicked outside a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. They were seen getting out of their car and heading inside for dinner. Hrithik looked stylish in a white-tshirt with beige pants and white sneakers. Saba looked beautiful in an aqua colored long dress paired with white sneakers. She left her hair down and carried a white bag. Hrithik’s sons looked cool in their casual fits. They did not stop to pose for the cameras and looked in a hurry. Have a look:

For the unversed, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are the kids of Hrithik and Sussanne Khan. The ex-couple was married for 14 years before they got divorced amicably in 2014.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s romantic vacation in Argentina

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Saba had shared cheerful snapshots with Hrithik from their romantic getaway, offering a peek into their cherished connection. Among the shared photos was an image of them clad in winter attire, standing affectionately outside a restaurant. Another showcased Hrithik playfully indulging in desserts at a coffee house, while a delightful selfie captured the couple with a plant nestled between them. Recently, the duo was photographed at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city to resume their respective work commitments.

