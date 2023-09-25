WATCH: Hrithik Roshan flaunts all-black airport look as he jets off to Italy for Fighter shoot

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known to have delivered some flawless performances over the years. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar, the Greek God of Bollywood with his colored eyes and charming persona has been quite experimental with his movie choices. He has explored several genres like action, romance, and drama and it seems like he channelizes some of those ‘Krrish’ superpowers in real life too. In a treat for his fans, he has Fighter next in line, and recently, the actor was spotted at the airport to leave for the shoot of the film. Have a look.

Hrithik Roshan gets spotted at airport as he leaves for Fighter’s shoot

Recently, our most loved actor Hrithik Roshan, was spotted leaving for Italy at the airport as he seemed to be all frisky and pumped for the shoot of Fighter. Donning an all-black outfit, we can’t seem to take our eyes off him as he looked as charming as ever even in the most simplistic manner. In a black t-shirt, black joggers, and a pair of white shoes, he undoubtedly slayed the airport look. A black cap, a chain, and frames were all that he put on to round off his look. Notably, we had earlier exclusively reported that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to fly to Italy to complete a 15-day shooting schedule of Fighter.

More about Fighter

Notably, the Siddharth Anand directorial, which will also star actress Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise. Being planned as a trilogy and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18, we can’t wait to see what Fighter brings to the table.

