WATCH: Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha; Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad laud him

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released in theatres a few days ago, and the movie has been creating quite a buzz. Hrithik Roshan’s incredible performance as Vedha is being loved by one and all, and fans have been showering praises on the actor. Now, the actor has given fans a glimpse of all the prep and hard work that went behind acing his role in Vikram Vedha- right from perfecting his accent, to practising his dialogues. The video left Hrithik’s fans impressed. Sussanne Khan and his girlfriend Saba Azad also heaped praises on the actor.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account and posted a video in which he can be seen practising his dialogues and working on his accent. Clearly, Hrithik left no stone unturned to make sure he gets into the skin of his character Vedha. Hrithik can be seen reciting his lines with his pet dogs, and even when playing table tennis. His dedication to the role is impressive! In his caption, Hrithik wrote that he prepped for 9 months, and that the character Vedha will always remain in him.

“To become 'Vedha' I had to first find comfort in being a 'yeda' 9 months of prepping & being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it's a character I'm proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik,” he wrote.



Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad’s comments on Hrithik Roshan’s video

Sussanne Khan dropped an encouraging comment on Hrithik’s post, and she lauded all his efforts. “Your always 100 steps ahead of everyone in all that you do!! Vedha is an EPIC character and the little nuances u embraced was incredible!! Full power and energy to u Rye!!!” wrote Sussanne. Meanwhile Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, “This!!! This is you baby!! Endless prep,constantly pushing your boundaries!! It’s been such a joy watching you completely transform into something that’s so far away from who you are!! You’re aces Ro and your Vedha will be remembered for eons!! Here’s to more more more.”