WATCH Hrithik Roshan groove to Ek Pal Ka Jeena; poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who recently returned from Assam after shooting for Fighter, recently jetted off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea Film Festival. Earlier, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were seen marking their attendance. Hrithik was speaking to the audience at the closing ceremony of the festival. During his appearance, he was seen taking selfies with his fans. Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media. Hrithik Roshan dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena

While speaking to the audience, Hrithik was seen dancing to his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. Since there was no music, Hrithik started singing his own song and also asked the audience to join. He was then seen doing his hook step from the song. The audience went gaga over his cool moves. Have a look:



Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan During his visit, Hrithik also met ace actor Jackie Chan. Their picture is going viral on the Internet. In the picture, Hrithik is looking dapper in a suit while Chan is seen wearing a beige-coloured outfit. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the picture. Have a look:



Work front Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film didn't perform well at the box office despite positive reviews. Next, he will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It will mark his first collaboration with the actress. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit theatres in January 2024.

