Watch: Hrithik Roshan & mom Pinkie enjoyed the Diwali celebration while grooving to 'Boom Boom'

Festivals mean families get-together and this is one time when we all enjoy and create lifetime memories. Recently, the Diwali festival was celebrated and people were seen indulging in eating and bursting crackers. Hrithik Roshan, who also celebrated the festival with his family, has shared a bunch of posts from the celebrations at home. Now, a video of him and his mother Pinkie dancing has taken over the internet currently. The videos also show the two of them later lighting up some sparklers.

The video opens with Hrithik, who is wearing a black kurta pyjama, dancing with his mother Pinkie, who is wearing a pink suit. The other family members were seen enjoying their dance and had a great time together. The song being played is ‘Boom Boom’ and it is adorable to see mother and son dancing. Pinkie shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “The sun shines when I dance with my son ROSHAN ho jataa hai jahaan.” Later, Rakesh Roshan is also seen lighting up sparkles.

Hrithik had also shared photos from the family's Diwali celebrations on Instagram. “Hearts full of love . Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better! Let’s go! Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan celebrated Diwali with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. On the work front, the actor was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff. He will be next seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

