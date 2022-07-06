WATCH: Hrithik Roshan plays dumb charades on set with his team in the US; Can you guess the film?

While majority of Bollywood is currently vacationing or working in Europe, Hrithik Roshan is in the US shooting for his slick actioner Fighter. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, has been underway and the actress is also there. Hrithik, who is usually active on social media, recently dropped a video and revealed how he has been unwinding and chilling on set. In the video, we get to see the actor playing dumb charades with his team.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Hrithik shared the video in which he can be seen in his vanity van. Donning a simple grey T-shirt and denims, Hrithik can be heard discussing the rules before starting to enact. The actor then goes on to enact the two-word film and does it well. His team member guesses the film name even before Hrithik can finish enacting it.

The movie that the actor was trying to convey is Dilip Kumar's 1955 film 'Uran Khatola'. Could you guess it?

Check out Hrithik Roshan's dumb charades video below:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Both the actors are in the US with their respective families also joining them. While Deepika might take a break to celebrate husband Ranveer Singh's birthday, Hrithik is joined by his sons Hrihaan and Hredhaan. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni are also in the US.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne-Arslan & Sonali Bendre's fun times in LA; Preity Zinta calls it a 'night to remember'