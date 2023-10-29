WATCH: Hrithik Roshan-Rakesh Roshan twin in black, Rekha touches Shatrughan Sinha’s feet as they attend wedding

The glamorous Bollywood parties have always attracted the attention of both the media and film fanatics, thanks to the presence of industry's some of the biggest stars. On October 28, 2023, Saturday night, some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including superstar Hrithik Roshan, his father and senior director Rakesh Roshan, legendary actress Rekha, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, director Karan Johar, and many others were spotted arriving at the wedding of Andre Timmins son Leslie Timmins and Saachi.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan twin in black

The famous father-son duo of Bollywood, who made a rare public appearance together at the wedding reception, looked dapper as always as they twinned in black outfits. Hrithik Roshan opted for all black in a jacket, which he paired with a matching t-shirt and a pair of trousers, for the event. The Fighter actor completed his look with a pair of tinted eyeglasses. Rakesh Roshan, on the other hand, opted for a black bandhgala suit and matching trousers, for the night.

Have a look at the Krrish duo's video:

Rekha seeks Shatrughan Sinha's blessings

In a heartwarming video, Rekha is seen seeking the blessing of veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha by touching his feet. Before greeting the senior Bollywood star and his wife Poonam Sinha, the legendary actress also shared a heartwarming conversation with the couple's daughter, popular actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Check out the video below:

Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor and others attend

The grand wedding celebrations were also attended by some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry including senior actor Bobby Deol, National award-winner Ayushmann Khurrana, Farzi star Shahid Kapoor, directors Karan Johar and Farah Khan, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others. Ayushmann arrived with his younger brother, actor Aparshakti Khurrana and the duo posed for pictures together. Shahid, on the other hand, was seen flaunting his new look at the event.

Check out pictures and videos:

