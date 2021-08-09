WATCH: Hrithik Roshan revisits 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step with Farah Khan 21 years later; Katrina Kaif reacts

The weekend came with a surprising treat for all fans as he joined choreographer Farah Khan in recreating his iconic hook step from his debut film's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena. The video that was shared by Farah on her social media handle went viral in no time and evoked strong reactions from , Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebs. To recall, Hrithik made his debut 21 years ago in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Ameesha Patel and the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena became a cult hit due to his dance moves.

Recently, Hrithik and Farah met up for a shoot and well, they probably decided to revisit old memories from Ek Pal Ka Jeena days. In the video, we can see Hrithik and Farah both doing the hook step from the iconic song and leaving fans nostalgic. In the end, Hrithik gave a warm hug to Farah and managed to impress netizens and his Bollywood colleagues. However, Katrina had a hilarious comment for Farah. She called her, 'Mummmyyyyyyyyyyyy' with a heart emoticon in the comments. To this, Farah said, "@katrinakaif I should wear better clothes to shoot I think."

Click HERE to see the video:

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "This Step !!! 21 years still going strong! Just like @hrithikroshan." Kartik Aaryan also dropped a comment and wrote, "Legendary." Neha Kakkar wrote, "How cute." , Sanjay Kapoor and others also loved the dance recreation by the two.

Reportedly, Farah and Hrithik connected again for a shoot in the city that had to take place inside a theatre. As per Mid-Day's report, for the same, the entire theatre was rented out. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be seen next with in Fighter. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed Hrithik and Tiger Shroff starrer War.

