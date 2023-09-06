WATCH: Hrithik Roshan rocks a casual avatar as he gets clicked leaving YRF studios post Fighter shoot

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated upcoming film Fighter. Following their successful collaboration on Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan is teaming up with director Siddharth Anand once again with this film. This film is said to be India's first aerial action franchise and its filming began in November of the previous year at the Assam Airbase. Since then, the shooting has been ongoing, and both Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor have also joined the set for some intense and dramatic action sequences. Hrithik is teaming up for the first time with Deepika in this film. Today, the actor was clicked after his pack up.

Hrithik Roshan gets clicked after the pack-up of his upcoming film Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has been generating a lot of buzz since its inception. Today on September 6, 2023, the actor was papped leaving the YRF Studios after wrapping his shoot for the highly anticipated film. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter motion poster out

On August 15, the team of Fighter shared the film's first official motion poster on social media. The video featured three fighter jets in the sky, followed by Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor, each dressed in Air Force uniforms, holding helmets, and wearing sunglasses. The poster concluded with air bombings, accompanied by the background music of 'Vande Mataram.' This promotional content for the film is titled 'Spirit Of Fighter.' WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Fighter is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

