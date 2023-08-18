WATCH: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad are engaged in deep conversation as they return to Mumbai holding hands

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most adorable lovebirds in Tinsel Town. The much-loved Bollywood couple steal the spotlight with their PDA and camaraderie wherever they go. From posting mushy photos with each other to commenting on each other’s posts, the duo often take netizens by storm with their romantic shenanigans on social media. Now, amid the hype and frenzy for Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited next, Fighter, a video of Junior Roshan with his lady love from the Mumbai airport has gone viral on the Internet for all right reasons.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Hrithik and Saba, who were holidaying together somewhere away from the city, flew back to the Bay on Friday. Upon their arrival in the city, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai Airport by the shutterbugs. Several videos and photos of Hrithik and Saba, walking out of the airport holding each other’s hands has grabbed many eyeballs online.

In one such viral video which we got our hands on, Hrithik and Saba can be seen walking inside the Mumbai airport. They are filmed holding each other’s hands while making an exit from the airport. The duo is seen engaged in a deep conversation. While they stole the show with their mushy PDA, they also made many heads turn with their chic and comfy airport looks.

The Koi Mil Gaya star looked dapper as he walked in style in his all-black casual ensemble. Whereas, Saba looked chic in beige pants and an oversized white and blue striped shirt. While Roshan wore a black cap, Saba completed her uber-cool airport look with a green cap.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s latest airport video is warming many hearts on social media. And, fans have flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis after going gaga over Hrithik and Saba’s cute chemistry.

About Fighter

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his highly-anticipated next, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is billed as India’s first aerial action film. Headlined by Roshan, Fighter stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. It also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Recently, on Independence Day, the makers unveiled the first motion poster of Fighter. The film will hit theatres next year, i.e. in 2024, on January 25.

