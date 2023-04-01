WATCH: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad arrive hand-in-hand, Sonam Kapoor plants a kiss on Anand Ahuja at NMACC gala

The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai took place last night, and it was a grand event with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many others arrived for the grand opening. Now, looks like day 2 is going to be even bigger, and we already saw a number of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities arrive for the NMACC gala event, which is held today. Hrithik Roshan was spotted arriving with his ladylove Saba Azad, while Sonam Kapoor made a dashing entry with her hubby Anand Ahuja.

Hrithik Roshan walks hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad posed for the paparazzi at the NMACC gala. They were seen arriving hand-in-hand on the pink carpet, and looked incredibly happy as they posed together. Saba Azad looked gorgeous in a red and golden ethnic gown, which looked elegant and royal. Hrithik Roshan also exuded regal elegance in an all-black ethnic outfit. As they posed for the shutterbugs, they were seen chatting and similing at each other. They look oh-so-in-love, check out the video below!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive for NMACC gala

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in archival Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble. She wore a gorgeous multicolored skirt that featured intricate embroidery, along with a golden embellished blouse with dramatic sleeves. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Sonam is seen planting a kiss on her hubby Anand Ahuja's forehead at the NMACC gala. Check out the video below!

ALSO READ: NMACC Gala: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan exude royalty; Karan Johar, Bhumi, Farhan-Shibani serve looks-PICS