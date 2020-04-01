WATCH: Hrithik Roshan takes up piano lessons while Sussanne Khan surveys his home amid COVID 19 lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik Roshan takes up piano lessons and gives the photobomb courtesy to his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

While the Coronavirus outbreak has taken over the country, everyone is bound to be stuck at home. Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Celebrities have been using this as the best time to bring out their hidden talent. Some have been trying their hands in poetry, while some have been trying their hands in sketching or painting. They have been keeping themselves busy with some of the other new activities amid this lockdown. recently tried his hands on a piano.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, the WAR actor has taken up some piano lessons and has shared a video on his 7th day of lockdown. Before showing off his piano skills, Hrithik said that he hopes everyone is using this time to learn something new. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I’m on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan use technology to celebrate son’s birthday with family amid COVID 19 lockdown)

For the uninitiated, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has decided to move in at Hrithik's place so that the two can spend time with their kids during the 21 days lockdown. He even posted a picture of Sussanne who has volunteered to move out of her residence temporarily and stay with Hrithik so that their children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More