WATCH: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to follow these simple steps in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus

While the number of Coronavirus cases has been increasing in India, actor Hrithik Roshan has a special message for his fans. Read on to know more:

Coronavirus has created an outrage among all citizens in the entire world. Everyone has been urged to stay indoors and have also asked people to follow social distancing and self-quarantine. While some are already following these rules, there are some who are still not abiding by these things. Bollywood celebrities like , , and others have time and again through social media urged fans to stay home and stay safe. Infact, the celebrities themselves have been quarantined and are spending this period with smiles on their faces with their families.

While the number of Coronavirus cases has been increasing in India, actor has a special message for his fans on this special time. The actor through social media has explained a few steps in order to be safe and prevent the virus from spreading. He said, "Friends, today we all are going through a difficult path. Coronavirus is a truth that is spreading all over. And now we can't turn our faces away from this illness, from this truth. We have to face it. And to face it, there are a few steps which we must take to stop this epidemic. The first step is to keep our hands and ourselves clean. Wash our hands with soap every hour. This is a very simple way to stop this epidemic. Please do this."

He further added, "The second step is social distancing. Keep a distance of atleast six feet from one another. This is not the time for us to get together with friends or family. Not the time to go to parties. Please listen to me. If you want to stay connected with others, you can use phone calls or video calls. It is a very crucial time, friends. If this time is let out of our hands, then we don't know what may happen. So, please, listen carefully to what I am saying and let's be a little responsible now. Let's fight this virus. We are all one in this. Let's take care of one another."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik had a great 2019 with back to back hits like Super 30 and War. The actor was seen in the avatar of an action hero in War while in Super 30 he supported a de-glam look as Anand Kumar. Roshan was supposed to kick off a US tour in April. However, it was postponed in light of the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

