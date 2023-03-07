WATCH: Hrithik Roshan's Holi fam-jam sans 'rang or bhang'; Fans ask 'Where is Saba Azad?'

Hrithik Roshan, who recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of Fighter, celebrated the auspicious occasion of Holi with his family today. The gorgeous actor ditched the normal celebration and instead opted for an unconventional way to celebrate the festival of colours. He was seen working out with his entire family at home. Hrithik took to social media and shared a glimpse of his 'Holi morning workout' with his fans. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni too joined the family.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi in a unique way

In the video, Hrithik's younger son Hridhaan is seen busy doing the weight exercise while the elder one Hrehaan is seen playing with his father. Sussanne and Pashmina Roshan are also seen working out using weights while Arslan is doing lunges. Hrithik's trainer is also visible in the video as he is guiding everyone to work out properly.

Along with the video, Hrithik wrote a special note and also wished his fans on the occasion of Holi. He wrote, "No rang or bhang , just sweat n fun ! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare ! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, Sussanne commented, "Best holi ever." Even fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Aaj to Holi khelo Gym to hamesha karte rehte ho aap." Another fan commented, "No holiday just motivation and inspiration am i right Sir." One of the fans asked about his ladylove Saba Azad as she was not there in the video. The comment read, "Where is saba?"

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013 but the duo still continues to share a close bond. They are often seen partying together and commenting on each other's social media posts.

Work front

Hrithik's Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone and the film will mark their first collaboration. It also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film will hit theatres in January 2024.

