WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored GF Palak Tiwari twin in black; duo spotted leaving former's house in separate cars

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari often grab headlines for their dating rumors. They have been spotted together in the city various times in the past.

Recently, the duo was spotted leaving Ibrahim's house in Mumbai but they were in their separate cars.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari twin in black in new video

A video on Instagram shows Ibrahim Ali Khan leaving his house in his car. He wore a black T-shirt. Ibrahim thumbed up to the paparazzi and also smiled at them before leaving.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari was also seen leaving her rumored boyfriend's house wearing a black outfit. She was in a separate car as we can see in the video.

Have a look:

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Palak Tiwari spotted at airport post returning from Goa

On April 12, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from a family getaway to Goa. In the video, we can see him wearing a white shirt paired with denim jeans. He was also seen in a cap, black shades, and carrying a backpack.

As he posed with some fans at the airport, the paparazzi called him “next superstar,” to which Ibrahim responded with a huge smile.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by his mother Amrita Singh, and they left together in their car. Around the same time, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari also exited the airport. She wore a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and gray joggers, with a cap and shades. It looks like Palak joined her rumored boyfriend Ibrahim and his family on their holiday.

When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son's dating rumors

Ibrahim’s father Saif Ali Khan once addressed his dating rumors on an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When he was asked if he has any criteria for women approaching Ibrahim, the actor said that she should be single.

“My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” he had said.

On the work front, Ibrahim is set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Sarzameen very soon. Palak, on the other hand, worked as an AD in Salman Khan’s Antim and was also seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari go out and about in city together