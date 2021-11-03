WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan dances away mid week blues with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani crew.

Ibrahim Ali Khan may be months away from his big Bollywood debut but the star kid is making sure to get as much film set experience he can before stepping in front of the camera. After keeping his official Instagram account public for a while, Ibrahim has now kept it private since a few months. However, his fans and fan clubs keep out a keen eye to see when and where Ibrahim is spotted.

Currently, Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Turns out, the cast and crew recently wrapped up the film's first schedule. How do we know that? Well, thanks to Ibrahim's fan club who are keeping a close watch on the developments.

A video of Ibrahim along with the film's crew surfaced. In the video, Ibrahim can be seen on the extreme left with the group swaying to the beats of Diljit Dosanjh's Lover.

Apart from this dance video, a few photos of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim also surfaced with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and the crew. In the pictures, Ibrahim can be seen flashing his widest smile.

While a few star kids are prepping for their Bollywood debut, Ibrahim has not yet confirmed or announced his first film.

