WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan is winning hearts on the Internet for THIS heartwarming reason

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amirta Singh, is amongst the popular star kids of Bollywood. His hilarious banter stories with his sister Sara Ali Khan never cease to generate buzz on social media. On various occasions, he is often papped by the shutterbugs, and he too playfully indulges in candid conversations with them. In a recent pap video, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sweet gesture towards his fans is winning the internet.

Ibrahim Ali Khan graciously clicks photographs with fans

A few hours back, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in the city. In the video captured by the paparazzi, he can be seen entering the venue. However, before that, he is stopped by a few fans including a security guard for the photographs. Iggy not only graciously acknowledged them, but also clicked selfies with them.

Internet users react to the video

In the video, Ibrahim kept it casual in off-white printed trousers paired with a blue t-shirt with a hoodie over it. This time, he was seen sporting a clean-shaven look and elegant eyewear. Along with it, he was wearing slippers at the venue.

Soon after the video was shared, internet users couldn’t stop lauding the down-to-earth and kind behavior of Ibrahim. A fan wrote, “Very sweet well mannered like his sister”, and another fan commented, “Love”.

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan's exciting lineup of projects

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s professional work front, he is soon going to venture into Bollywood with his debut film, Sarzameen, backed by Dharma Productions. Touted as an action thriller, the film will be helmed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani, and will also feature Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will revolve around Kashmir Terrorism.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that the Jr. Nawab of Bollywood has also bagged his second film even before the release of his debut project.

Inrahim’s second film will mark his collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The romantic drama film is tentatively titled, Diler, which will be helmed by Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film is scheduled to go on floors next month, i.e. in December 2023. It will be shot largely in London.

