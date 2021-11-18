WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan is in love with abba Saif Ali Khan's hit song Afghan Jalebi

Ibrahim Ali Khan might not be a part of mainstream Bollywood yet but that does not stop him from stealing the limelight at times. The star kid has a striking resemblance to his dad Saif Ali Khan and that's what makes the onlookers' eyes roll whenever they catch a glimpse of him. Speaking of which, on Thursday, November 18, a new video of the star-kid enjoying his father Saif Ali Khan’s hit track has gone insanely viral on the internet.

In the short clip, the young star-kid can be seen absolutely in love with the track Afghan Jalebi. Looking dashing in an all-black ensemble, Ibrahim nods his head as the camera captures him. The video appears to be clicked at one of the parties attended by the star-kid. However, the details of the event yet remains unknown. The new video was shared on Ibrahim’s fan page.

Click HERE to watch the video

While his sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into Bollywood, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow in her footsteps in the future. Earlier in an interview with a daily, his father Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that the former is keen to make his acting debut.

For the uninitiated, the star kid has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and even appeared on a magazine cover alongside Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in a movie. The news of his debut remains unclear as of yet.

